'I hope he's fit' - Anthony Joshua warns Joseph Parker not to get dropped in early rounds and disappoint public

Anthony Joshua has sent a message to Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, telling him to turn up to their unification fight next month fit and ready to give their fans a show.

Joshua, 28, spoke to SKY Sports UK and said Parker better give the people what they want, an entertaining fight.

"I hope he is training well, I hope he's fit," said Joshua.

"Because you know what it is right, people wait 10-12 weeks for us to come together and no one wants to lay down the first or second round."

Parker, 26, takes on Joshua at the end of next month at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"I hope he’s fit and he’s ready for a good fight because I am."