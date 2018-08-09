'It was an honour to pick his brain' - new UFC prospect Kai Kara France on training under champion Henry Cejudo

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has made a statement with her WWE debut on Raw, taking down Alicia Fox with an armbar submission to win the match.
Rousey made quick work of Fox, using several punching combinations and judo throws to get an edge in the fight before forcing a tapout in less than four minutes.
The 31-year-old was watched ringside by her upcoming pay-per-view event opponent Alexa Bliss in the match with the two set to square off at SummerSlam on Monday 20 August NZT.
Rousey transitioned from the octagon to the ring this year after back-to-back losses in bantamweight title fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.
An MLB rookie has learned to keep a tighter grip on his gear after a wild swing resulted in his bat flying into the opposition's dugout this afternoon.
Los Angeles Angel's catcher Francisco Arcia was batting in the bottom of third innings against the Detroit Tigers today when he attempted to foul off an outside pitch.
However, after overcompensating to reach the ball, the 28-year-old lost control of his bat and flung it towards the Tigers' dugout.
The bat ended up flying approximately 22m before smacking into the roof of the shelter, somehow managing to miss all the subs.
Arcia did recover though, earning two RBIs on two hits in the Angels' 11-5 win.