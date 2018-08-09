'It was an honour to pick his brain' - new UFC prospect Kai Kara France on training under champion Henry Cejudo

An MLB rookie has learned to keep a tighter grip on his gear after a wild swing resulted in his bat flying into the opposition's dugout this afternoon.

Los Angeles Angel's catcher Francisco Arcia was batting in the bottom of third innings against the Detroit Tigers today when he attempted to foul off an outside pitch.

However, after overcompensating to reach the ball, the 28-year-old lost control of his bat and flung it towards the Tigers' dugout.

The bat ended up flying approximately 22m before smacking into the roof of the shelter, somehow managing to miss all the subs.