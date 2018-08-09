 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'It was an honour to pick his brain' - new UFC prospect Kai Kara France on training under champion Henry Cejudo

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

The flyweight said he was cheering on his former coach Cejudo, who was crowned the new UFC flyweight champ at the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
2

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies, aged 36, after battle with cancer - 'Greatest husband and father we could ever have'

3

'It's a blessing just to be in their presence' - Ardie Savea blown away by All Blacks' loose forward teammates
4

Watch: All smiles as All Blacks lend a hand with skills session at Christchurch school
5

Rugby Australia confident of good turnout for Bledisloe Cup opener despite ticket sales suggesting record low crowd possible
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, file photo, Kenya's Nicholas Bett celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing. The ex-hurdles world champion Bett, 28, has been killed in a road accident. Nandi county police commander Patrick Wambani says Bett was killed in the car crash early Wednesday morning near Kenya's high-altitude training region of Eldoret. Bett's coach Vincent Mumo says the athlete's SUV hit bumps in a road and rolled. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Former world champion hurdler killed in car crash, aged 28
1 NEWS

AFL star handed eight-match suspension after breaking rival's jaw
1 NEWS

AFL puncher Andrew Gaff dodges media as he arrives in Melbourne for tribunal hearing

Watch: Ronda Rousey uses trademark armbar submission to win debut match on WWE Raw

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has made a statement with her WWE debut on Raw, taking down Alicia Fox with an armbar submission to win the match.

Rousey made quick work of Fox, using several punching combinations and judo throws to get an edge in the fight before forcing a tapout in less than four minutes. 

The 31-year-old was watched ringside by her upcoming pay-per-view event opponent Alexa Bliss in the match with the two set to square off at SummerSlam on Monday 20 August NZT.

Rousey transitioned from the octagon to the ring this year after back-to-back losses in bantamweight title fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

The former UFC champ may be in a new fighting environment but she's still using the same style. Source: WWE Network
Topics
Other Sport
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:09
The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy.

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Government sets goal to have a million Kiwis speaking basic Te Reo Māori by 2040

Man who complained to Massey University about Don Brash speaking says he's now been 'threatened'

Jacinda Ardern launches on-the-job training scheme for 4,000 young people

Kiwi firefighter battling worst wildfire in California's history says team 'not under any illusions' of the extreme danger

Watch: MLB slugger's bat goes flying into opposition's dugout after losing grip in massive swing

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

An MLB rookie has learned to keep a tighter grip on his gear after a wild swing resulted in his bat flying into the opposition's dugout this afternoon.

Los Angeles Angel's catcher Francisco Arcia was batting in the bottom of third innings against the Detroit Tigers today when he attempted to foul off an outside pitch.

However, after overcompensating to reach the ball, the 28-year-old lost control of his bat and flung it towards the Tigers' dugout.

The bat ended up flying approximately 22m before smacking into the roof of the shelter, somehow managing to miss all the subs.

Arcia did recover though, earning two RBIs on two hits in the Angels' 11-5 win.

Francisco Arcia might want to put some glue on his hands after this shocker. Source: SKY
Topics
Other Sport