Home sporting videos: White Ferns try bog roll cricket, Irene van Dyk, Marty Banks join the fun

Some Kiwi stars have been getting involved in the latest round of home sporting videos, as Kiwis continue to battle lockdown boredom.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After their tour of Sri Lanka was binned, the White Ferns have resorted to toilet paper cricket, spurred on by the Saint Margaret's College video challenge.

Elsewhere, Silver Ferns legend Irene van Dyk was another to join the fun, while Kiwi rugby cult hero Marty Banks is turning his hand to golf.