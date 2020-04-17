TODAY |

Home sporting videos: White Ferns try bog roll cricket, Irene van Dyk, Marty Banks join the fun

Source:  1 NEWS

Some Kiwi stars have been getting involved in the latest round of home sporting videos, as Kiwis continue to battle lockdown boredom.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kiwis continue to keep their sporting ambitions alive under lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

After their tour of Sri Lanka was binned, the White Ferns have resorted to toilet paper cricket, spurred on by the Saint Margaret's College video challenge.

Elsewhere, Silver Ferns legend Irene van Dyk was another to join the fun, while Kiwi rugby cult hero Marty Banks is turning his hand to golf.

Make sure to send your videos to 1sport@tvnz.co.nz for a chance to feature tomorrow night.

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:47
'Trying to make up for lost time' - Ngani Laumape relishing dad-duties in coronavirus lockdown
2
'I loved watching big Jonah' – Brad Thorn reveals his favourite All Black
3
'We need them' - Wales' Kiwi coach optimistic All Blacks homecoming can go ahead
4
Rabbitohs boss rubbishes talk of Sonny Bill Williams, Israel Folau returning to NRL
5
Breakers players agree to pay cuts of up to 50 per cent, owner confirms
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:50

Calls for police to shut down Māori-led roadblocks as public report they feel 'intimidated'
03:00

'It's not a blanket re-opening' - Govt aims to reassure teachers stressed over Level 3 changes

Kiwis on a benefit who are stranded overseas will now receive Government assistance

'A few people are acting like idiots' - Auckland Transport staff ordered to self-isolate after spitting incidents