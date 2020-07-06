Hockey NZ loses fourth figure in eight weeks as CEO Ian Francis steps down

Hockey New Zealand have lost a fourth key figure in just two months after chief executive Ian Francis announced this afternoon he is stepping down later this year to allow someone to “lead the sport into its next phase”.

Hockey NZ CEO Ian Francis. Source: Photosport

Francis joins players Brooke Neal and Gemma McCaw along with Black Sticks women assistant coach Katie Glynn on the list of personnel to depart Hockey NZ.

Francis, who held the role for four years having been part of Hockey NZ for almost a decade, had told the organisation’s board earlier this year of his plans to leave but was asked to stay on through the initial challenges of Covid-19.

With community hockey back but international competition still suspended, Hockey NZ chair Mike Bignell said now was the time to let him go.

“Ian leaves a strong legacy behind him, with the sport well positioned for the next chief executive to continue this journey,” Bignell said.

Francis said the last few months of his tenure have been challenging on multiple fronts.

“There’s no doubt it’s been a challenging year for the sport with Covid-19 halting all hockey for months, the Tokyo Olympics being postponed, and the ongoing work in response to the independent review of the Black Sticks Women,” Francis said.

“But there’s real excitement about the new Premier Hockey League launching next month followed by probably the busiest period in the sport’s history in 2021 and 2022.”

Francis’ departure comes after it was announced earlier this month that Glynn had called time on her role with the Black Sticks Women after just over a year in the job.

1 NEWS revealed at the time reports of friction between Glynn and new coach Graham Shaw, as well as retired players Neal and McCaw but Hockey NZ refuted the claims soon after.

That turbulence came after an issue of negative culture was discovered back in 2018 by 1 NEWS with a rift opened up in the team following the departure of former coach Mark Hager.

An internal review confirmed those concerns from players, with Hockey New Zealand apologising as a result.

The recent turbulence adds to already big shoes to fill for the next CEO.

“During Ian’s tenure, hockey has become a year-round game, with registered numbers steadily growing each year,” Bignell said.

“With around 90,000 registered players, our participation levels are now nearly 50 per cent higher than 10 years ago.

“Ian has also overseen our Black Sticks teams moving from amateurs to semi-professional athletes, and he has played a leading role in the development of the new FIH Hockey Pro League as one of just three national CEOs on the Pro League panel.”