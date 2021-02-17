History made as Danielle Johnson joins father with 1000 horse racing wins

It can be hard to pick the winner of a horse race.

That is unless the Johnson family are involved.

It was a momentous day at Te Aroha as jockey Danielle Johnson bolted to her 1000th career victory, achieving the feat aboard Feelin' Fancy in the first race of the morning.

By doing so she joined her father Peter in the 1000 club, in what is believed to be the first father-daughter combination in New Zealand, and the world, to achieve the feat.

As her father watched on from afar while taking a break from looking after her farm just south of Auckland, it seemed inevitable that today would be the day.

"It was good to get it done early, get the monkey off my back and try and kick home a few more winners," Danielle said.

Peter was emotional, shedding a tear as his daughter crossed the line.

"[I'm] very proud, from day one until now," he said.

"To get 1000 wins, it's a big achievement."

The milestone comes in a season when Johnson is dominating the Jockey Premiership.

Her four wins today took her to 123 for the season, more than double her nearest rival, and puts the Premiership in her sights.

It would be an achievement her father never got.