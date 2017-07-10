'It is the highest honour' - UFC middleweight champion Robert Whitakker proud to represent both NZ and Australia

New Zealand born MMA fighter Robert Whitakker became the first Australian UFC champion after defeating Yoel Romero by unanimous decision for the interim middleweight title yesterday at UFC 213 in Las Vegas.

Whitakker, 26, said after his fight that he was proud to represent both nations New Zealand and Australia.

"Every time I walk out onto that octagon I feel I'm representing my countries Australia and New Zealand," said Whittaker.

"It's the highest honour and highest privilege, I try to conduct myself in a good manor outside the octagon as well as inside the octagon."

Whitakker admitted he injured his left leg early in the first round after Romero forced him to hyper-extend his leg with a side kick.

He is now poised to face current middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

The outspoken English fighter Bisping entered the octagon and congratulated Whitakker on his brutal five round fight before throwing his won title belt on the ground.

"The fact that you're standing there with that f***ing belt on like you are a champion makes me sick," said Bisping.