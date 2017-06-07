High winds postpones America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda

High winds in Bermuda have caused racing organisers to postpone today's racing in the America's Cup challenger series.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR on the Great Sound in Bermuda during the America's Cup qualifiers. Source: Photosport

Team New Zealand have been gifted another day to make repairs to their vessel after they capsized their boat in their second race yesterday against Ben Ainslie Racing.

Race organisers said in a statement, "the wind speeds and sea-state measured on the racecourse by America's Cup Racing Management exceeded the 24 knot limit by the six America's Cup teams."