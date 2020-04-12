TODAY |

High school rowers throughout the nation take on ergo challenge

While many young Kiwis are likely still suffering a surfeit of Easter Sunday sugar, a select bunch could probably do with a treat or two.

School rowers across the country had one last day today to enter the Eric Murray Invitational. Source: 1 NEWS

School rowers across the country had one last day today to enter the Eric Murray Invitational rowing machine challenge.

It drew entries from school rowers of all ages, and for those in their senior years it was a chance to claim some national bragging rights.

“After Maadi Cup got cancelled we just really wanted to come up with something the kids could do," Murray said.

“Now obviously there's traditional 2000 metres but this is something that's a little bit outside the box, a timed event.”

For Takapuna rower Evan Williams, the invitational was a special chance to win one more race for his mentor, the late Eric Verdonk, who passed away just over a week ago.

“He didn't attend NI Club Champs and I was on the podium by myself and I would have preferred him to be there,” Evan said.

Evan was narrowly beaten to first by a rower from Christchurch.

While the schools event finishes today, Eric Murray may have another just for you.

“I've had a lot of requests from around the world to do it as well," he said.

“So in the next few days I may have to reinvent something.

“Maybe the next one has to be the Hamish Bond Challenge and we'll come up with something else.”

