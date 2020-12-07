High school grid iron player charged with assault after smashing ref to the ground

A high school American football player is facing an assault charge after rushing on the field to hit the referee who had just ejected him with a brutal blind shot.

Edinburg High senior Emmanuel Duron was thrown out of the game for unsportsmanlike conduct by official Fred Garcia during a playoff game against PSJA High last Friday in Texas.

However, rather than accept the send-off, the 18-year-old sprinted back on to the field at an unaware Garcia and flattened him with a shoulder-first charge from the side.

Edinburg teammates and staff immediately restrained Duron and took him back to the sideline but the damage was already done with police eventually brought in to escort him from the field.

Edinburg went on to win the match 35-21 but came away from it very much the losers.

Duron was later charged with class A assault while Garcia, who lay on the field for several minutes after the hit, was evaluated in an on-site ambulance for concussion symptoms and a shoulder injury.

On top of the charge, Duron will also have to deal with the guilt of knowing he ended his team’s season after the school’s district came out with a statement the following day confirming the team has been removed from all postseason play.

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020,” the Edinburg district said in a written statement.

“We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologise to the athletes, staff, and our school community.

“We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”