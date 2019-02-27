High Performance Sport NZ disagree with Hockey NZ refusal to release full report into Black Sticks environment

Pressure continues to mount on Hockey New Zealand to release the independent review into its Black Sticks women's environment.

High Performance Sport New Zealand said yesterday that they disagree with Hockey NZ's stance and have added their voice to call for transparency.

HPSNZ's CEO Michael Scott wants to know what is in Hockey NZ's Maria Dew QC review.

"We believe the only way you can move forward is to be as transparent as you can," said Scott.

Hockey NZ released a summary of findings from the independent review on Monday, but have stood their ground in not releasing the full report.

"All the parties - hockey, the players association and High Performance Sport New Zealand can be accountable and can move forward."

HPSNZ says it is looking to improve their own processes for hearing the athlete voice, a directive seemingly at odds with Hockey NZ’s decision to keep those voices in the report quiet.

"The players are in a competition as we speak – the Olympics are a year and a half away.