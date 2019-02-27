TODAY |

High Performance Sport NZ disagree with Hockey NZ refusal to release full report into Black Sticks environment

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Hockey

Pressure continues to mount on Hockey New Zealand to release the independent review into its Black Sticks women's environment.

High Performance Sport New Zealand said yesterday that they disagree with Hockey NZ's stance and have added their voice to call for transparency.

HPSNZ's CEO Michael Scott wants to know what is in Hockey NZ's Maria Dew QC review.

"We believe the only way you can move forward is to be as transparent as you can," said Scott.

Hockey NZ released a summary of findings from the independent review on Monday, but have stood their ground in not releasing the full report.

"All the parties - hockey, the players association and High Performance Sport New Zealand can be accountable and can move forward."

HPSNZ says it is looking to improve their own processes for hearing the athlete voice, a directive seemingly at odds with Hockey NZ’s decision to keep those voices in the report quiet.

"The players are in a competition as we speak – the Olympics are a year and a half away.

"We've got to have a robust response to the findings and we've got to be able to move forward."

HPSNZ's CEO Michael Scott says the "only way to move forward" is for Hockey NZ to release the full report into the Black Sticks women's environment. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Topics
Other Sport
Hockey
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks move one step closer to new 12-team World League rugby tournament, competition leaves Pacific Island nations out
2
Wagner finished with 5-47 with the ball as Bangladesh were bowled all out for 234 runs in Hamilton.
Neil Wagner and Black Caps dominate Bangladesh on day one of first Test
3
The first NZ para-climber to go to world champs last year, she has recently had a below-the-knee amputation.
Kiwi para-climber Rachel Maia undergoes life changing amputation, keen to still compete
4
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash
5
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:15
Leati Joseph Anoa'I, who’s 33, was 22 when he was first diagnosed.

Samoan WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukaemia is in remission
00:58
Joshua will defend his WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight boxing titles on June 1 in New York.

'I'm going to reconstruct his face' - Anthony Joshua predicts knockout against US rival Jarrell Miller
02:02
Last week Glenn had frozen $2 million of funding he had pledged to the Black Sticks women for 2019 and 2020.

'Incompetent and didn't perform' - Sir Owen Glenn slams NZ Hockey board after Mark Hager's exit
00:43
Eurie catches a frisbee at halftime.

Fetch! US dog breaks world record after chasing down 75m frisbee throw for impressive catch