'He's tough, he's hungry' – Dillian Whyte full of respect for Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker and Kevin Barry have dismissed suggestions that their time together is over, following the Kiwi's loss to Dillian Whyte in London this morning.

After defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua in April, coupled with this morning's loss to Whyte, the previously undefeated Parker is at a crossroads in his career, with options of his next fight appearing slim.

However, despite calls from all sides to ditch long time trainer Barry, the Kiwi fighter is staying loyal.

"Our partnership is very strong," Parker said.

"I'm sticking to the team that I have.

"We're just planning and looking to the future."

Barry on the other hand was furious at the suggestion.

"I'm a little insulted you'd even ask that question."

"I give every ounce of energy I have to this man. I love this man.