'He's not kingpin over there' - David Liti eyes next challenge before Tokyo Olympic tilt

After taking last year's Commonwealth Games by storm, Kiwi weightlifter David Liti is planning his biggest performance yet: the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Under the watchful eye of coach Tina Ball, Liti is bigger and better than ever before, packing on 10kg to his already hulking figure.

Liti last year shattered a 16-year-old New Zealand record, snatching 175 kilos.

"Since then I've snatched 180[kgs]," Liti told 1 NEWS.

With his Olympic spot already wrapped up, the 23-year-old is about to be thrown in the deep end over the coming summer, competing in both Qatar and Rome in December and January respectively.

That'll give Liti the chance to see how he measures up to some of the best in Europe and the rest of the world, ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's very different looking at someone on YouTube competing and then having them right next door to you and so that's what what I mean about making him uncomfortable," coach Ball says.

"He's kingpin over here, he's not kingpin over there."

After the extreme highs of his Commonwealth Games gold medal, Ball is determined to keep Liti grounded.