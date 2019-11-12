TODAY |

'He's not kingpin over there' - David Liti eyes next challenge before Tokyo Olympic tilt

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Olympics

After taking last year's Commonwealth Games by storm, Kiwi weightlifter David Liti is planning his biggest performance yet: the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Under the watchful eye of coach Tina Ball, Liti is bigger and better than ever before, packing on 10kg to his already hulking figure.

Liti last year shattered a 16-year-old New Zealand record, snatching 175 kilos. 

"Since then I've snatched 180[kgs]," Liti told 1 NEWS.

With his Olympic spot already wrapped up, the 23-year-old is about to be thrown in the deep end over the coming summer, competing in both Qatar and Rome in December and January respectively.

That'll give Liti the chance to see how he measures up to some of the best in Europe and the rest of the world, ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's very different looking at someone on YouTube competing and then having them right next door to you and so that's what what I mean about making him uncomfortable," coach Ball says.

"He's kingpin over here, he's not kingpin over there."

After the extreme highs of his Commonwealth Games gold medal, Ball is determined to keep Liti grounded. 

Their partnership a winning one, and not about to change for anything.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist says he’' better than ever before. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
2
Hayden Paddon concedes WRC career all but over after Rally Australia cancelled
3
Hayley Holt labels new Warriors jersey 'disgusting', while others call it the 'worst in the history of sport'
4
Blues bolster backline further with addition of three-Test England centre on 'unique' one-year deal
5
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:50

'I'd regret it for the rest of my life' - Black Sticks legends open up on international comebacks
02:25

'Everything's building for Tokyo' - Black Sticks women's coach raves over Whitelock, McCaw returns
01:00

Watch: Para-shot putter Lisa Adams breaks world record en route to emphatic gold in world championships debut
01:11

Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink defends his Tour of Southland title