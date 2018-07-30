 

'He's not gonna fight again' - Joseph Parker's career is done, says Dereck Chisora

The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back defeats after yesterday's loss. Source: 1 NEWS
Associated Press
Joseph Parker

Dillian Whyte moved closer to a dream shot at the world heavyweight title after dramatically securing a career-best victory over Joseph Parker.

Whyte accepted the risky fight in an attempt to force a rematch with Anthony Joshua or a challenge at WBC champion Deontay Wilder. The British brawler may never be a more worthy challenger following his unanimous decision win in which he barely made the final bell.

The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back losses under Barry. Source: 1 NEWS

A heavy knockdown in the final round and his exhaustion left him struggling to defend himself against former WBO champion Parker. But after an earlier knockdown, the first of the New Zealander's career, Whyte received judges' scores of 115-112, 115-110 and 114-111.

Whyte tried taking the initiative, and Parker was on the canvas in the second round after an apparent clash of heads. Whyte tried to dominate the inside but Parker would pick him off with jabs, though fail to follow up his infrequent good shots.

Whyte built up a lead with his aggression, and unexpectedly knocked down Parker in the ninth round with a left counter.

The Brit defeated Parker by unanimous decision this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Knowing he needed a knockout at the end to win, Parker put down a tiring Whyte in the last round, but time ran out for him to press the advantage.

Both fighters entered the ring with only one loss, both to Joshua; Whyte in 2015 before any world titles were on the line, and Parker in March, when he lost his WBO title.

Whyte (24-1) has won eight successive fights since losing to Joshua.

The Kiwi suffered defeat by unanimous decision to Dillian Whyte yesterday. Source: SKY
Associated Press
Geraint Thomas has won his first Tour de France title.

The Welsh rider with Team Sky successfully defended his lead over second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage around the Champs-Elysees this morning.

Thomas rode a yellow bicycle to match his yellow jersey and shared glasses of champagne with his teammates during the casual ride into Paris.

Four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas's teammate, finished third.

With Team Sky teammates in tow, the Welshman claimed the 2018 Tour. Source: SKY
