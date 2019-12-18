TODAY |

'He's on my hit list' - Anthony Joshua targets Tyson Fury to unify heavyweight division

Two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury is on his "hit list".

The 30-year-old Joshua avenged the only defeat in his professional career when he saw off Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia in December.

A bout against Kubrat Pulev was postponed due to Covid-19.

The coronavirus has also caused a delay to the Gypsy King's third fight against American Deontay Wilder, but the appetite for an all-British bout to decide an undisputed heavyweight champion remains.

"Undoubtedly the fight I want is Tyson Fury - he is holding something that I want, he's on my hit list," Joshua told The Sun.

"He says things about me all the "time, there is so much back and forth, but Tyson Fury is only relevant the day me and him sign a contract to fight.

"He is a great person and he has done great things in boxing, but until the day we fight that is where it ends and I don't have anything else to say about him.

"I really want the belt he holds and that is where I stand."

Joshua's win by unanimous decision in Riyadh gave him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, while Fury claimed the WBC strap after a seventh round TKO over Wilder in February.

