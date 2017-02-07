'He's the Michael Jordan of football' – Tom Brady, Patriots given thunderous reception in Boston
The Super Bowl champions were welcomed by thousands after pulling off one of the greatest wins of all time.
Brady was told by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to 'look online' after his match day jersey went missing.
Brady hasn’t let his success go to his head, despite becoming the most decorated quarterback in the history of the game.
