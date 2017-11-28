'He's me mate!' Tyson Fury says Joseph Parker deserves shot at Anthony Joshua

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has come out swinging in defence of Kiwi Joseph Parker, amid speculation of a title unification bout with Britain's Anthony Joshua.

Fury, 29, vacated his titles in late 2016 after his sudden retirement from boxing, with both Parker and Joshua taking hold of the respective belts in his place.

The pair of undefeated fighters are now seemingly on a collision course, eager to meet one another in the ring in a winner-take-all contest.

Speaking to IFL TV, Fury made it clear that he's backing WBO title holder Parker to shock the world against WBA and IBF champion Joshua.

"It's a no lose situation - if he loses to Joshua, he was supposed to lose, but if he wins, he becomes legendary in the game," Fury said.

"I'll have to come back and give him a boxing lesson - which I don't want to because he's me mate."