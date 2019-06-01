'He's like an older brother' – Joseph Parker professes admiration for Tyson Fury

Joseph Parker has praised the influence of fellow heavyweight Tyson Fury, with the pair having trained together in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Parker, 27, and Fury, 30, have struck a close friendship in the last two years, both vocal support of the other leading into recent bouts.

Speaking to media today after announcing his signing with Matchroom Boxing, Parker spoke of his relationship with the former world champion, as Fury bids to return to the top.

"We've had him in the gym, and it's good to have someone like Fury," Parker told 1 NEWS.

"The things that he came from and overcome, the last time I saw him he was 350 pounds in Manchester, this time he was in tremendous shape.

"He looks ready for his fight, he's positive about everything.

"We have a great relationship, he's like an older brother."

"It's great to have him in the camp."