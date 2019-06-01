TODAY |

'He's like an older brother' – Joseph Parker professes admiration for Tyson Fury

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker has praised the influence of fellow heavyweight Tyson Fury, with the pair having trained together in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Parker, 27, and Fury, 30, have struck a close friendship in the last two years, both vocal support of the other leading into recent bouts.

Speaking to media today after announcing his signing with Matchroom Boxing, Parker spoke of his relationship with the former world champion, as Fury bids to return to the top.

"We've had him in the gym, and it's good to have someone like Fury," Parker told 1 NEWS.

"The things that he came from and overcome, the last time I saw him he was 350 pounds in Manchester, this time he was in tremendous shape.

"He looks ready for his fight, he's positive about everything.

"We have a great relationship, he's like an older brother."

"It's great to have him in the camp."

Fury will next face Germany's Tom Schwarz on June 15 in Las Vegas, while Parker will take on Eric Molina in Rhode Island on June 29.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The two heavyweights have been training together in Las Vegas. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Other Sport
    Joseph Parker
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Northern Tour - Scotland v All Blacks, 15 November 2014 All Blacks' Malakai Fekitoa Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland
    Ex-All Blacks Piutau, Fekitoa, Messam included in Barbarians side to face England XV
    2
    New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Joseph Parker signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing after Duco Events split
    3
    The Windies waltzed to an emphatic seven-wicket win in Nottingham.
    Chris Gayle fireworks lead West Indies to victory in World Cup opener
    4
    9th July 2018, Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland; Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Athletics; Dame Valerie Adams (NZL) in action during the Women's Shot Put event
    Dame Valerie Adams parts ways with her manager of 14 years
    5
    Rupeni Caucaunibuca.
    Former Blues star Rupeni Caucaunibuca reveals he's bankrupt to warn others
    MORE FROM
    Other Sport
    MORE
    01:18
    Albert Almora Jr. said as a father, seeing the young girl get hurt left him speechless.

    Distraught MLB player collapses in tears after foul ball hits girl in the stands

    03:52

    Canterbury teen on the cusp of turning love of scooter riding into full-time professional career
    01:00
    The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.

    Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
    02:48
    Craig Harper has just 12 days to complete the journey.

    'One hell of an adventure' - Blenheim cyclist embarking on gruelling 4,828km Race Across America