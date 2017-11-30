'He's definitely the front runner' - Anthony Joshua's promoter close to fight deal with Joseph Parker

The prospect of a heavyweight title unification bout between New Zealand boxing champion Joseph Parker and Britain's boxing star Anthony Joshua is inching closer to being finalised, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua's promoter Hearn said that the unification bout deal between WBO champion Parker and his IBF and WBA champion fighter is closer than ever.

"He's definitely the front runner (Parker), we're not there yet but we're close," Hearn told Sky Sports UK.

"I think we have the basis of an understanding what each party wants, we're not too far away."

Hearn said Joshua's goal next year is to collect all the championship belts in the heavyweight division.

"It's a unification fight, the aim for Joshua in 2018 is to pick up all the belts so Parker is one on the list to tick off," said Hearn.