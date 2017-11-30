 

'He's definitely the front runner' - Anthony Joshua's promoter close to fight deal with Joseph Parker

The prospect of a heavyweight title unification bout between New Zealand boxing champion Joseph Parker and Britain's boxing star Anthony Joshua is inching closer to being finalised, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn believes the Joshua and Parker unification heavyweight fight is getting close to being finalised.
Joshua's promoter Hearn said that the unification bout deal between WBO champion Parker and his IBF and WBA champion fighter is closer than ever.

"He's definitely the front runner (Parker), we're not there yet but we're close," Hearn told Sky Sports UK.

"I think we have the basis of an understanding what each party wants, we're not too far away."

Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.
Hearn said Joshua's goal next year is to collect all the championship belts in the heavyweight division.

"It's a unification fight, the aim for Joshua in 2018 is to pick up all the belts so Parker is one on the list to tick off," said Hearn.

Eddie Hearn delivered a message to the Kiwi heavyweight this morning.
"Two exciting, young, fast undefeated heavyweights – could be a big fight."

