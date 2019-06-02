'He's the better man tonight' - Anthony Joshua humble in defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has shown his class after his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr today in New York, admitting he was solely responsible for his loss.
Ruiz Jr was the heavy underdog in today's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight boxing bout, defeating the British champion Joshua in the seventh round via TKO at Madison Square Garden.
The 29-year-old said his American-Mexican rival deserved the victory after his crafty performance.
"It's an upset, it wasn't expected. Bookies said I was the favourite - one shot on top of the dome rattled me a bit, tried to stay in there a few more rounds but the better man won," Joshua told reporters at a post-match press conference.
"Respect to Andy, I'll move forward and see what is next with the boss man [Eddie Hearn – Joshua's promoter].
"He's a decent puncher, a decent fighter – it's chance isn't it? Anyone who comes and boxes me boxes 50-20 per cent better than what we seen [in the past].
"He's the better man tonight, he done his job."
Ruiz Jr is the first fighter to defeat Joshua in his pro boxing career, with the British fighter now 22-1 in his boxing record.