Hero's welcome for Team New Zealand as fans line waterfront to welcome America's Cup winners

Te Rehutai and her Team New Zealand crew were given a hero's welcome at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour after claiming the America's Cup.
Thousands lined Auckland's waterfront to welcome to crew home, after they won race 10 to retain the America's Cup.
Team NZ won the series 7-3, cruising to victory in today's first and what turned out to be only race.
The waterfront was packed for much of the afternoon, with some turned away from the main America's Cup fan zone.
There won't be an official parade for the team.