Heroes welcome for Team New Zealand as fans line waterfront to welcome America's Cup winners

Source:  1 NEWS

Te Rehutai and her Team New Zealand crew were given a heroes welcome at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour after claiming the America's Cup.

It was a true heroes welcome for the victorious Kiwi sailors. Source: 1 NEWS

It was a true heroes welcome for the victorious Kiwi sailors. Source: 1 NEWS

Thousands lined Auckland's waterfront to welcome to crew home, after they won race 10 to retain the America's Cup.

Team NZ won the series 7-3, cruising to victory in today's first and what turned out to be only race. 

The Kiwis beat Luna Rossa 7 - 3 to retain the America's cup. Source: 1 Sport

The waterfront was packed for much of the afternoon, with some turned away from the main America's Cup fan zone.

There won't be an official parade for the team. 

