'Here's a real offer' - UFC president calls out Floyd Mayweather

With calls for a mega money super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor growing louder, UFC president Dana White has made both fighters a concrete offer.

After Mayweather offered McGregor a guaranteed $US15 million to fight, White told Fox Sports that he was prepared to make a real offer to secure what could be the biggest fight in history.

"Tell you what, Floyd, here's a real offer - and I'm the guy who can make the offer - we'll pay you $25 million and Conor $25 million," White said.

White also responded to Mayweather's claim of him being the bigger drawcard, therefore demanding a bigger pay-packet.

"His last fight did 300,000 pay-per-view buys. Conor did 1.3 million and 1.5 million buys."

Floyd Mayweather insists he started the rumours about fighting Conor McGregor.

White also suggested that Mayweather's extravagant lifestyle means he needs the money that such a lucrative fight offers.

"Money and his record mean a lot to him. When you're chartering planes for your luggage, you're spending a lot of money," he said.