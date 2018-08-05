 

Henry Cejudo stuns Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227, claims flyweight title

Associated Press
Henry Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion, earning a split-decision victory for a stunning upset at UFC 227.

Cejudo (13-2) is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who only started training in mixed martial arts in 2013, but he used five takedowns and relentless offense to earn the decision.

He won 28-27 on two of the three judges' scorecards to beat Johnson (27-3-1), who had won 13 consecutive fights since 2012 and had defended his 125-pound belt a UFC-record 11 straight times.

Johnson was the only flyweight champion in UFC history. Although successful in striking, Johnson didn't have his usual resourceful performance in his return from a career-long layoff of 10 months.

Henry Cejudo celebrates his win against Demetrious Johnson
Henry Cejudo celebrates his win against Demetrious Johnson Source: Associated Press
Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts on October 6 in Las Vegas with a bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC dramatically announced the matchup today to close a news conference promoting the slate of fight cards for the rest of 2018.

McGregor won the featherweight and lightweight championships during his meteoric MMA career, but he hasn't fought in the UFC since taking the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor hasn't competed at all since losing his incredibly lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor also has resolved his legal troubles after throwing a hand truck at a bus containing UFC fighters last April.

Nurmagomedov was the intended target of his misbehavior after a previous spat between the fighters' camps.

Conor McGregor celebrates
Conor McGregor celebrates Source: Getty
Kiwi darts player Mark McGrath has become the first New Zealander to make it past the first round of the Auckland Darts Masters competition last night.

The 50-year-old defeated fourth seed Michael Smith 6-4 in the third match of the tournament.

The Englishman Smith failed to take out the ninth leg, missing four darts at double five with McGrath taking the lead 5-4.

McGrath made the 27-year-old pay for mistakes going onto win the ninth and tenth leg.

World No.1 Michael van Gerwen cruised through his first round match, defeating Kiwi Cody Harris 6-2.

Cody Harris will face world number one Michael van Gerwen in the first round. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's other hopefuls Ben Robb and John Hurring lost their first round matches against season veterans Simon Whitlock of Australia and Rob Cross of England.

Whitlock edged Robb 6-5 in their match with reigning world champion Cross holding on to defeat Hurring 6-5.

The 50-year-old defeated Michael Smith of England 6-4 and became the first Kiwi to ever win at the tournament. Source: SKY
