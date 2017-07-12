'He'll be unconscious inside four rounds' – Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather

Irish UFC star Conor McGregor has boldly predicted the outcome of his multi-million dollar fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas next month, claiming he'll knock the former world champion out.

McGregor will take to the ring to box for the first time to fight Mayweather, not lacking confidence in his new discipline.

"He'll be unconscious inside four rounds," McGregor said at a press conference with Mayweather in Los Angeles.

"The movement, the power, the ferociousness - he's not experienced any of this."

The pair are scheduled to box on August 26, meeting face-to-face for the very first time today.