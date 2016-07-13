Helen Clark: New Zealand is failing our sportswomen

New Zealand may be known as a strong sporting nation but it's failing its sportswomen according to former prime minster Helen Clark.

Clark, who is a patron for the International Working Group - Women in Sport and Women in Sport Aotearoa (WISP), attended New Zealand's largest event as part of a commitment to projecting rates of female representation in sport and recreation.

It was an afternoon dedicated to shining light on the inequalities between men and women in sport and to look at strategies in which to rectify it.

Clark says excuses for low rates of women working at sport's highest level and female sporting visibility are no longer acceptable.

"There are tried and true ways of ensuring that women are at every level, women are always there, and we should never accept the excuse that we couldn't find women to appoint - they are there," says Ms Clark.

"There are stunning women who have come up through the sports stream and other women in the corporate world with the experience of being directors who could make a big contribution."

Black Ferns Sevens' Alena Saili, Stacey Waaka, Sarah Hirini and Kelly Brazier accept the Team of the Year award at the 56th Halberg Awards in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Sport New Zealand's research has revealed that men make up 73% of directors, 60% leadership roles, and 70% of high performance coaches.

At the lunch in Auckland, 20 women were designated as captains, including Olympic athlete Beatrice Faumuina, former Silver Ferns captain Adine Wilson, former Black Fern Louisa Wall and Kiwi Ferns captain Honey Hireme to name a few.

Hireme says in a sport like rugby league she can attest to the equality barriers being higher in a male dominated sport, though she's optimistic the attitudes on the ground floor are slowly changing.

"It's not just about the women's game, it's about that we are athletes playing the same game that you are and playing it at a professional level - that's what I like about it," says Hireme

"We are put on this platform and we are stepping up and performing at a high level and we are getting the respect from our male counterparts and they say, 'you chicks you are awesome.'"

"We are athletes first and foremost playing the same game and we are doing it at a really high level."

New Zealand's Honey Hireme in action against the Cook Islands during the 2017 Women's Rugby League World Cup. Source: Photosport

In October last year the government launched a strategy to strengthen that change and increase female involvement in sport and active recreation at all levels.

They pledged to invest at least $10m over the next three years toward the strategy that consists in the key areas of: leadership, participation, value and visibility.

Sports and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson believes while he is proud to be spearheading the initiative, the government aren't solely responsible for ensuring females visibility in sport.

"It's not just a strategy for the government, it's a strategy for the whole sector and I'm happy and proud to be leading it but I look to all of you to say what will you do to make sure we improve roles in leadership?" says Robertson.

"What will you do to make sure that we value women's sport more and we make it more visible because we've all have a role to play in that."

Rugby New Zealand board member, and former Black Fern captain Dr. Farah Palmer agrees and adds that aspiring women also need to step up.

"I know there are lots of capable women and we just need to get them to be courageous and put their name in a hat and if you don't get it don't beat yourself up about it," says Dr. Palmer.

"It's great that we have got these things that are encouraging sports organisation to think about what your representation is like around the decision making."

Only 28% of the 2016 Rio Olympic games media coverage was dedicated to women, prompting Clark to advise Kiwi newsrooms to reconsider their approach to news telling expressing the importance to balance this out.

Lisa Carrington wins gold in the womens k1 200m Source: Photosport

"Back in the newsrooms, those who are selecting what's going to air or print, they need some sensitisation about the incredible job women sportspeople are doing for New Zealand," says Ms Clark.

Ultimately though, she feels the first step to normalisation and closing the gender gap starts at home.

"I would like to see a change in the lives that men choose to also be more family orientated and seeing that as a legitimate part of one's life," says Ms Clark.

"Often men habve been free to pursue a career whether it's in sport or anything else with the knowledge in somebody else is handling the family business."

"Women love doing it but the result is women get left behind."

A timely way to squash existing stereotypes and boost women's potential in sport at every level.