'He'd love to get back into the ring' - Joseph Parker says SBW will box again

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams will return to the boxing ring after his time in rugby comes to an end, Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker believes.
Ahead of his unification bout with Britain's Anthony Joshua, Parker told ESPN he believes that the code-hopping superstar's passion for boxing will see him make a return to the ring.
"Sonny is a great athlete, you know," he said.
"He's focused on his rugby at the moment and his family, but overall he's a great athlete. I think he'd love to get back into the ring but he's focusing on a few things for now."
Williams, 32, is unbeaten in his seven professional fights, his last coming in 2015 with a win by decision against Chauncy Welliver.
