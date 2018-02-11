Heartbreak for Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight - slips over in final run, misses medal chance at Winter Olympics

New Zealand snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight has missed out on a podium finish at the men's slopestyle finals at the PyeonChang Winter Olympics, after slipping over in his final run today.

Knight, 20, led the field after his first run, scoring 78.60.

He scored 52.98 on his second run and failed to improve on his score in his final run after he slipped attempting his first manoeuvre, scoring 24.35.

Knight finished fifth overall behind USA's Redmond Gerard (87.16) who won gold.