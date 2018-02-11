 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Heartbreak for Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight - slips over in final run, misses medal chance at Winter Olympics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight has missed out on a podium finish at the men's slopestyle finals at the PyeonChang Winter Olympics, after slipping over in his final run today.

Knight led with a score of 78.60 after his first run but finished fifth overall at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Source: SKY

Knight, 20, led the field after his first run, scoring 78.60.

He scored 52.98 on his second run and failed to improve on his score in his final run after he slipped attempting his first manoeuvre, scoring 24.35.

Knight finished fifth overall behind USA's Redmond Gerard (87.16) who won gold.

Canadian Max Parrot (86.00) won silver and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris snatched bronze with an impressive score of 85.20.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England


00:30
2
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

3
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'It's news to me' - Tana Umaga shoots down Tuivasa-Sheck rumours

00:15
4
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

00:45
5
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

MP Chris Bishop has been confronted about his social media messages to teenagers

National MP Chris Bishop defends himself against reports parents complained he was Snapchatting teen girls

Mr Bishop has responded to the "upsetting" reports on his Facebook page this afternoon.

'I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying': Sir Bob Jones explains why he's suing woman who wants him stripped of knighthood

But the woman in question said she hasn't yet heard from him.

00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 