Heartbreak after Anna Steven disqualified from 100m T64

There was heartbreak on the track for New Zealand runner Anna Steven after she was disqualified from the women’s T64 100m at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Steven jumped the gun and was visibly distraught after being shown the red card.

“I’m devastated. I’ve been practising my starts quite a lot, especially the stability aspect and unfortunately it just didn’t come together,” Steven said after her false start.

The 21-year-old was still proud of her Paralympics debut, after breaking the Oceania record in the 200m event earlier in the week. She went on to come eighth in the final in a time of 28.88.