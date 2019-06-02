'He wasn't a true champion' - Deontay Wilder taunts Anthony Joshua after shock Ruiz defeat

WBC champion Deontay Wilder has wasted no time in tormenting heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua, following yesterday's shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden.

Going into yesterday's fight holding four of the heavyweight division's five belts, an undercooked Joshua was shown up by Ruiz - who now finds himself as the most wanted man in boxing.

With 33-year-old Wilder holding the fifth and final belt, the American fighter took to Twitter to taunt Joshua, with the pair accusing each other of avoiding a title unification bout.

"He wasn't a true champion," Wilder wrote.

"His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.

"Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!"

