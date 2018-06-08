 

'He wants a war, let's make it happen' - Joseph Parker on taking on British fighter Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte says Joseph Parker blew his "big moment" against Anthony Joshua and hopes he leaves his "running shoes" at home when they fight on July 28 in London.

The Kiwi fighter is set to face British boxer Whyte next month on July 28 at the O2 Arena.
The heavyweight contenders hope victory at the O2 Arena will secure either a rematch against Joshua or a fight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, even though the division's two highest-profile fighters remain in discussions about a fight of their own.

Parker (24-1, 18 KO) conceded the WBO title to Joshua when in March he was outpointed in Cardiff while fighting largely on the back foot.

The aggressive Whyte (23-1, 17 KO), who was stopped by Joshua in December 2015 in a far more bruising fight, believes it is something he will regret.

"He had his big moment, and he didn't do enough," Whyte said.

"It was after five, six rounds, he knew he was losing on points, he knew he was in another man's country, he knew (Joshua) was the champion, so you think, 'Throw caution to the wind and go for it.' He didn't do that.

"Joseph Parker will be hungry, motivated. I just hope he leaves his running shoes at home and comes to fight.

"Massive respect to him - he had his moments versus Joshua, he could have had a couple of easy fights, but he wants a challenge. It's a big mistake."

Since losing to Joshua for the British title, Whyte has repaired his standing with seven straight wins, including knocking out unbeaten Australian Lucas Browne in March.

Following his own first professional defeat, Parker has taken the unusual step of accepting a risky fight.

"I feel it's a great time to come back," the New Zealander said. "Credit to Dillian and myself for putting our hands up to fight each other. He looked tremendous in his last fight (against Browne); he said he wants a war, let's make it happen."

