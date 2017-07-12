'He will be very well-prepared' - Conor McGregor's coach backs boxing switch against Mayweather

UFC star Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has warned Floyd Mayweather the Irishman's boxing skills are improving all the time.



The mixed martial artist is set to face undefeated former five-weight world champion Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26 under normal boxing rules.



McGregor, 28, has never boxed as an amateur or professional and has roundly been written off by experts who say he has no chance against Mayweather, but Kavanagh feels his man is already shaping up well.



"He will be very well-prepared," Kavanagh said at a UFC press conference in Glasgow.



"We have gone through one training cycle and we had in some good sparing partners, and, as we expected, his skills transcended over.



"He is not trying to win Wimbledon. It's not that different.



"His understanding of range, his understanding of how to move around is excellent. It's not completely different.



"There are some differences in this fight; he doesn't have to worry about someone shooting (kicking) on him. It's been a great experience. The first half has gone very well and I am heading out to Vegas for the second half on Monday."



Boxing greats Mike Tyson, Freddie Roach and Amir Khan are among the big names who have already declared the contest a mismatch.



But Kavanagh laughed off 40-year-old Mayweather's claims he would win even if he was taking on McGregor, who has won UFC world titles in two weight classes, at his own MMA game.

