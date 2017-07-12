 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'He will be very well-prepared' - Conor McGregor's coach backs boxing switch against Mayweather

share

Source:

AAP

UFC star Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has warned Floyd Mayweather the Irishman's boxing skills are improving all the time.

The two will meet in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas.
Source: Reuters

The mixed martial artist is set to face undefeated former five-weight world champion Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26 under normal boxing rules.

McGregor, 28, has never boxed as an amateur or professional and has roundly been written off by experts who say he has no chance against Mayweather, but Kavanagh feels his man is already shaping up well.

"He will be very well-prepared," Kavanagh said at a UFC press conference in Glasgow.

"We have gone through one training cycle and we had in some good sparing partners, and, as we expected, his skills transcended over.

"He is not trying to win Wimbledon. It's not that different.

Thousands of fans turned out for Mayweather and McGregor's second press conference in Toronto.
Source: SHOWTIME

"His understanding of range, his understanding of how to move around is excellent. It's not completely different.

"There are some differences in this fight; he doesn't have to worry about someone shooting (kicking) on him. It's been a great experience. The first half has gone very well and I am heading out to Vegas for the second half on Monday."

Boxing greats Mike Tyson, Freddie Roach and Amir Khan are among the big names who have already declared the contest a mismatch.

Today's press conference turned into a WWE spectacle with both fighters throwing down threats.
Source: Showtime

But Kavanagh laughed off 40-year-old Mayweather's claims he would win even if he was taking on McGregor, who has won UFC world titles in two weight classes, at his own MMA game.

"Stop lying," he shot back. "We all know what would happen if it went into the octagon."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:35
1
Ivan Cleary, Simon Mannering, Ben Matulino and other teammates sent a special farewell video message for the departing Warrior.

Watch: Warriors' Manu Vatuvei touched by farewell video from friends and players: 'I don't like saying goodbyes'

00:40
2
The Olympic champion said the pair would talk through a final decision once the Cup hype dies down.

Team NZ's Blair Tuke joins Spanish Volvo Ocean Race team, Mapfre

00:37
3
Scott Robertson and his Super Rugby side is the only team not to have lost a match so far in the 2017 season.

Eyeing playoffs, Crusaders coach says his side doesn't need extra motivation: 'Chance to do something special'

04:36
4
Stephen Stuart and Guy Heveldt pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 17 PICKS: Will the Hurricanes end the Crusaders' unbeaten run in the final round?

00:30
5
The two will meet in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas.

'He will be very well-prepared' - Conor McGregor's coach backs boxing switch against Mayweather

00:18
Significant diversions are in place after the incident in Mount Eden.

One-year-old boy's life support turned off after tragic Auckland bus crash that claimed the life of his father

The boy's two-year-old sister is in a stable condition in hospital after the Mt Eden crash.

00:20
The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

LIVE: Polar blast leaves thousands without power in North Island, key highways slowly beginning to re-open

The wild weather has seen the closure of major roads, leaving many people stranded in their homes.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 