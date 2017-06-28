 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand's principal Matteo de Nora has revealed that the victorious Kiwi syndicate purposely hid their abilities in the starting box in the America's Cup challengers series to throw off defenders Oracle Team USA.

The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.
Source: 1 NEWS

De Nora spoke to Italian newspaper La Stampa, saying that Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling was told to hide his skills in the starting box at the regatta.

"He was always stronger during the start than what he was showing," de Nora tolda La Stampa.

"He was told not to be too impetuous."

The move by Team New Zealand to keep Burling's skills hidden proved to be a genius move, with Burling winning seven of nine starts in the finals series.

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill was known for his aggression and skills at the start line, but with Team New Zealand's faster vessel and Burling at the helm, the American syndicate were always going to be in trouble.

As the teams depart, Bermuda has begun packing up the $25m America's Cup base.

Source: 1 NEWS

An interesting stat at the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda was Team New Zealand never lost a race once they got to the opening mark first.

Burling's masterstroke came in race eight of the finals against Oracle when he hooked and overlapped his rivals, forcing Spithill to stall before charging away over the start line with a 14 second lead.

Team New Zealand showed true class going into the finals series, needing to win eight races after Oracle earned a bonus point after finishing on top of the the Louis Vuitton challengers series round robin ladder. 

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:56
1
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

00:56
2
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

02:35
3
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:58
4
Steve Hansen believes Laumape will bring huge impact off the bench when injected into the match in Wellington on Saturday.

Ngani Laumape named on the bench for All Blacks, Waisake Naholo gets call-up into starting XV to face Lions

00:20
5
It is reported she tested positive for an appetite suppressant.

Michelle Payne, first woman to win Melbourne Cup, fails doping test

00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."

02:35
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

03:01
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'Here's the real story' - Wellington council hits back after being accused of expensive Lions campervan parking

The council disputes claims it is ripping off Lions fans.


04:19
Ross Bell says a new approach to drugs in New Zealand is desperately needed.

'Let's be prepared to drag our old drug laws into the 21st century' - NZ Drug Foundation urging Parliament to update laws

The current laws haven't changed in 40 years.


06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ