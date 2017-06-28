'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

Team New Zealand's principal Matteo de Nora has revealed that the victorious Kiwi syndicate purposely hid their abilities in the starting box in the America's Cup challengers series to throw off defenders Oracle Team USA.

De Nora spoke to Italian newspaper La Stampa, saying that Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling was told to hide his skills in the starting box at the regatta.

"He was always stronger during the start than what he was showing," de Nora tolda La Stampa.

"He was told not to be too impetuous."

The move by Team New Zealand to keep Burling's skills hidden proved to be a genius move, with Burling winning seven of nine starts in the finals series.

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill was known for his aggression and skills at the start line, but with Team New Zealand's faster vessel and Burling at the helm, the American syndicate were always going to be in trouble.

Source: 1 NEWS

An interesting stat at the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda was Team New Zealand never lost a race once they got to the opening mark first.

Burling's masterstroke came in race eight of the finals against Oracle when he hooked and overlapped his rivals, forcing Spithill to stall before charging away over the start line with a 14 second lead.