'He is super agile' - Mark Hunt set to return to UFC facing Alistair Overeem

Source:

Fight Network

Kiwi heavyweight UFC fighter Mark Hunt is set to return to the octagon against Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 in Las Vegas tomorrow.

The last time the pair met was in 2008 in Japan where Overeem submitted Hunt at DREAM 5.
Source: Fight Network

Hunt, 42, is coming off a no contest bout against controversial fighter Brock Lesnar, who tested positive for a banned substance after their UFC 200 fight in July last year.

Overeem last fought in the cage against current champion Stipe Miocic in September 2016, where he was knocked out in the first round.

The last time the pair met was in 2008 in Japan where Overeem submitted Hunt via arm-bar during their fight at DREAM 5. 

