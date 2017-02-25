'He is super agile' - Mark Hunt set to return to UFC facing Alistair Overeem

Kiwi heavyweight UFC fighter Mark Hunt is set to return to the octagon against Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 in Las Vegas tomorrow.

Hunt, 42, is coming off a no contest bout against controversial fighter Brock Lesnar, who tested positive for a banned substance after their UFC 200 fight in July last year.

Overeem last fought in the cage against current champion Stipe Miocic in September 2016, where he was knocked out in the first round.