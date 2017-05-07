'He was running' - Razvan Cojanu taunts Joseph Parker with chicken noises after 12 round clash
Kiwi heavyweight Parker defended his WBO title against Cojanu last night.
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.
The Kiwi heavyweight was tested for 12 rounds against the Romanian rumbler.
The Romanian heavyweight says he saw the fight "much, much closer" than the judges.
