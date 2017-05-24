 

'He must be in dire need of that!' - cyclist loses massive lead in Giro d'Italia after stopping for toilet break

Tom Dumoulin's overall lead in the Giro d'Italia was drastically reduced in the race's toughest stage today after the Dutchman stopped to answer the call of nature at the foot of the last of three major climbs.

Tom Dumoulin lost over two minutes of his lead in the pink jersey after stopping 33km from the finish.
Source: SKY

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali of the Bahrain-Merida team won the 16th leg, which crossed the Mortirolo and Stelvio passes.

Just before the unprecedented ascent to the Umbrail pass in Switzerland, Dumoulin stopped at the side of the road, stripped off his pink jersey and hopped down into a ditch to take care of business. By the time Dumoulin got back on his bike, the Team Sunweb rider had already dropped far behind his rivals.

"I just had some problems," Dumoulin said. "I started to feel it in the downhill of the Stelvio and I had to stop. Back on the bike I decided to fight and draw conclusions after the finish. I'm still in the maglia rosa (leader's pink jersey) but I'm above all very disappointed."

Becoming the first Italian rider to win a stage in this year's race, Nibali edged Mikel Landa of Team Sky in a two-man sprint, with 2014 champion Nairo Quintana crossing third, 12 seconds behind.

Dumoulin finished more than two minutes back but maintained a 31 second lead over Quintana, while Nibali moved up from fourth to third overall, 1:12 behind.

Thibaut Pinot dropped from third to fourth and Ilnur Zakarin remained fifth.

Dumoulin entered the stage 2:41 ahead of Quintana. He took the lead by dominating an individual time trial in Stage 10 and then won Stage 14, which finished with a serious climb to Oropa.

While Dumoulin ordered his team to slow down and wait when Quintana fell in the previous stage, Nibali and Quintana didn't wait for him this time.

"I don't know. It's difficult to say," Dumoulin said when asked if his rivals should have waited. "It was a racing situation and we were going full gas."

While Dumoulin is considered the sport's faster rider in time trials, he still hasn't proven himself as an elite climber. His best Grand Tour finish was sixth in the 2015 Spanish Vuelta, a race he led until he cracked two stages from the end.

"This is not something I was hoping for and I also don't think it shows my level at the moment," Dumoulin said. "I had good legs. But there's nothing to do about it. I'm disappointed about myself that I lost two minutes while not having bad legs or anything but just having a problem."

