 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'He makes me look like less of a t***' – friendly rivals Eddie Hearn, David Higgins trade light hearted barbs at Parker v Whyte presser

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

The Duco and Matchroom bosses renewed their unique relationship this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
3

'Time to go home' - Karl Tu'inukuafe shares heart-warming farewell picture directed to Chiefs
4

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
5

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:39
Critics and fans alike sense there’s something different about the Kiwi boxer in his return to the UK.

Boxing world gets first look at Joseph Parker since title fight loss to Anthony Joshua - 'He's grown up'
00:15
In the final 2.4km of stage 17 Froome was gassed and struggled to stay in touch with the leaders.

Chris Froome happy to take supporting role for race-leading Team Sky teammate in Tour de France
00:15
One very young Phillies fan will have an interesting entry in their baby book.

Watch: Cool-headed MLB fan nabs home run ball with one-handed catch while holding baby
00:16
After blowing his chance to defend his title, the Team Sky rider’s day went from bad to worse.

Watch: French police mistake Chris Froome for rogue fan, cause him to crash after gruelling Tour de France stage

Watch: Dillian Whyte gets the giggles during pre-fight stare down with Joseph Parker

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker appears to have the mental edge over British opponent Dillian Whyte, who suffered a bout of the giggles during the pair's pre-fight stare down in London this morning.

With Parker and Whyte to meet face to face in the ring on Sunday morning NZT, both fighters fronted media in London, answering questions about the fight.

While Parker was his usual cool self, Whyte failed to keep his composure, appearing to fight back laughter after some taunts from members of the audience.

Critics and fans alike sense there’s something different about the Kiwi boxer in his return to the UK. Source: 1 NEWS
The Kiwi boxer said he is unfazed with the trash talk from his British rival. Source: 1 NEWS

Victory for either fighter on Sunday would open up a path for a rematch against Anthony Joshua, the only fighter to defeat both Parker and Whyte.

The two fighters came face to face ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash in London. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:19
Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday.

‘This is the hurt business and I really want to hurt him’ – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

QEII Poo: Christchurch residents in foul mood after hefty number of 'code browns' at new $39m pool

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships

Abby Wilson
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Abby Wilson

Rowing New Zealand's hard line attitude to young rowers choosing top education facilities in the US could see us losing a significant amount of our best talent.

1 NEWS can reveal 70 per cent of the men who represented New Zealand in the 2016 junior world championships are no longer rowing in the silver fern with some saying they've had no other option but to switch allegiances.

One such case was Lenny Jenkins - a junior world champion in 2016 who one day hoped to win an Olympic medal for New Zealand.

But then he was invited to attend Ivy League university Yale in the US.

"It was probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make because I was 17 at the time and I was choosing between a dream that I'd had since I was 14 and one of the best universities in the world," he said.

Under current Rowing NZ rules, choosing Yale meant he could no longer row for his country.

Jenkins says he was bullied to stay.

"I would absolutely describe it as a scare tactic.

"There's no, ‘this is the positives of going to the United States, these are the negatives,’ - it's just like, ‘these are all the negatives, you should never go, it's not good enough, do not go’."

In the end, Jenkins couldn't turn down $500,000 worth of education.

He's kept rowing - this year his eight crew won the national title - but he's never worn the fern again.

While places like Australia and Great Britain hold under 23 trials for US -based athletes after their exams, Rowing NZ High Performance Director Alan Cotter says that's too late.

"We've got to be fair to the athletes that are here in NZ to pick them," he said.

"They’re in our system, they're in our pathway, they've committed to the sport here in NZ so that’s why we pick them at the end of March."

Rowing NZ says it's hard to beat the programme at Lake Karapiro but the American universities make a good sales pitch.

"There was about 11 different university scouts out here looking at them so they are pretty aggressive in their recruiting side."

Perhaps in an attempt to stem the flow, school age coaches have told 1 NEWS Rowing NZ made it clear to them if they were found to be helping American scouts, it'd affect their chances of coaching nationally. Rowing NZ says they're focused on helping athletes make informed decisions.

US opportunities are proving enticing though.

Of the 17 men who rowed for New Zealand at the junior world championships in 2016, 12 of them are now studying in the US and therefore unable to trial for the Kiwi team.

Some, like world champion Jenkins, have even switched allegiances.

"I'm one of the lucky ones," Jenkins said.

"I'm lucky that I have an opportunity to row for another country and I'm privileged to have been selected into the British team this year."

Rowing NZ says since the class of 2016, changes have been made that will hopefully mean the stars of the future keep wearing the fern.

Rowing NZ won’t select athletes who leave our shores, saying they’re dedicated to those who stay at Lake Karapiro. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Abby Wilson