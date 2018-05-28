'He was an inspirational guy' - Dick Quax remembered by legendary broadcaster Brendan Telfer

Broadcasting legend Brendan Telfer has opened up about the passing of his old friend Dick Quax, after the running great died earlier today, aged 70.

Widely regarded as one of New Zealand's best ever runners, Quax won silver at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, as well as serving as a Manukau City councillor after his retirement from sport.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, Telfer looked back on Quax's passions, on and off the track.

"He was an inspirational guy," Telfer said.

"Along with his former coach John Davies, they've left a very profound mark on New Zealand athletics.

"Dick had two great passions outside of his family... very passionate about his track and field, and very passionate about his politics."

Telfer also spoke about Quax's public perception, often considered outspoken by his constituents.

"He was very passionate, more than kind of opinionated."

"I always found him an immensely enjoyable person, who's company I enjoyed.

"His other great passion in sport incidentally was the Warriors, he never missed a Warriors match, not since year one.

"He was great to talk sport, and great to talk politics.