 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'He was an inspirational guy' - Dick Quax remembered by legendary broadcaster Brendan Telfer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Broadcasting legend Brendan Telfer has opened up about the passing of his old friend Dick Quax, after the running great died earlier today, aged 70.

Telfer spoke to 1 NEWS about his old friend who died today, aged 70.
Source: 1 NEWS

Widely regarded as one of New Zealand's best ever runners, Quax won silver at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, as well as serving as a Manukau City councillor after his retirement from sport.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, Telfer looked back on Quax's passions, on and off the track.

"He was an inspirational guy," Telfer said.

"Along with his former coach John Davies, they've left a very profound mark on New Zealand athletics.

"Dick had two great passions outside of his family... very passionate about his track and field, and very passionate about his politics."

Telfer also spoke about Quax's public perception, often considered outspoken by his constituents.

"He was very passionate, more than kind of opinionated."

"I always found him an immensely enjoyable person, who's company I enjoyed.

"His other great passion in sport incidentally was the Warriors, he never missed a Warriors match, not since year one.

"He was great to talk sport, and great to talk politics.

"He'll be greatly missed."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

01:40
2
The Hurricanes winger is taking part in the Islamic observance to support his wife.

Watch: Julian Savea explains why he's doing Ramadan – 'I'm still learning'

00:15
3
Cleveland took out the Eastern Conference with an 87-79 win over Boston.

Watch: LeBron James lets out mighty roar after ridiculous lay-up sends Cavs to NBA Finals

00:27
4
The All Blacks' second row will face each other in Super Rugby this week.

Watch: Brodie Retallick itching to face locking partner Sam Whitelock this weekend

00:15
5
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

00:29
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

The market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle as a "war" erupted between two villages today.

00:20
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

New offer: DHB almost doubles pay offer to Kiwi nurses to more than half a billion dollars

They hope the offer will mean two days of strike action will be called off.

00:35
Cardrona general manager Bridget Legnavsky says she's never seen so much snow in May.

'Auckland is struggling to get past 12 or 13. That's a proper August' - Cold air from Antarctic keeping it chilly

But bitterly cold southerly sweeping NZ a pleasant surprise for some.

00:42
Grant McMillan says the students who allegedly bullied a 16-year-old will be held fully responsible.

Watch: South Auckland teen rushed to hospital was foot-tripped and punched in schoolyard bullying attack, says principal

James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan said the student fell and bashed his head on the ground.

00:33
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

An allegedly leaked Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre "Tic Tac" object.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 