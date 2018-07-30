'He hasn't got the hunger' - Joseph Parker's career is done, says Dereck Chisora

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora has joined the chorus of those calling time on Joseph Parker's fighting career, having fallen to defeat by unanimous decision to Dillian Whyte yesterday.
After defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua in April, coupled with this yesterday's loss to Whyte, the previously undefeated Parker is at a crossroads in his career, with options for his next fight appearing slim.
Speaking after his win over Carlos Takam yesterday morning, Chisora made it clear that he sees no future for Parker in the heavyweight division.
"He was not motivated for this fight," he said.
"I think when he made money from the AJ (Anthony Joshua) fight, he forgot about boxing.
"He's not going to fight again, I see that. Parker won't be fighting again.
"He's a good man, but I don't think he'll be fighting again. He don't want to train no more, he hasn't got the hunger."