'He hasn't got a heart' - Derek Chisora hits out at Joseph Parker ahead of bout

English boxer Derek Chisora believes Joseph Parker needs more than just training tips from Tyson Fury while the Kiwi lives at the Fury home ahead of his bout with Chisora in England.

He also needs to borrow his heart.

"What Joe needs to do is go to Tyson Fury and go hey Tyson Fury can I borrow your heart for this fight," Chisora told 1 NEWS today.

"He [Parker} hasn't got a heart."

Chisora pointed to Parker's dour victory over Junior Fa earlier this year as evidence he did not have the same determination as the two-time heavyweight champion Fury.

"We thought it was going to be one of the best fights ever in New Zealand, but it ended up being a stinker," Chisora said of Parker's fight against Fa.

"Both fighters have unbelievable records but nothing exciting happened in that fight.

"So he needs to go to Fury and say can I borrow your heart when I fight Derek Chisora."

Chisora and Parker are scheduled to fight in Manchester early morning on May 2 NZT.

