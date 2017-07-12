'He can't even afford a suit!' – Conor McGregor mocks Floyd Mayweather's tracksuit

Irish UFC star Conor McGregor has mocked opponent Floyd Mayweather's attire at the pair's pre-fight press conference in Los Angeles today.

While McGregor turned up in a suit, Mayweather attended wearing a custom tracksuit, catching the ire of his opponent.

"He's in a f****** tracksuit?!" McGregor exclaimed.

"He can't even afford a suit!"

The pair are scheduled to box on the August 26, meeting face-to-face for the very first time today.