'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

They now lead 6-1 in the first to seven finals series.

Sailing fans who got up early this morning were rewarded with two New Zealand victories in Bermuda.
Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.
Team NZ lead the America's Cup finals series 6-1 in Bermuda.

America's Cup LIVE: Peter Burling thanks Kiwi fans, tells press, 'I'm just a small part of a massive team'

Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, then sails off in to the blue

NZ are two wins from winning the America's Cup after a super display in race seven.

Team NZ flawless under pressure! Burling blitzes the start, holds off Spithill to clinch huge win (and a 5-1 lead!)

Game on! Spithill talks it up after Oracle breaks duck but unflappable Burling still super confident in Team NZ

The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

Michael Cheika says Wallabies 'have to create pressure' against All Blacks

1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder.

Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.

Watch: Patriotic Breakfast crew show off red socks as Team New Zealand head for victory

Team NZ lead the America's Cup finals series 6-1 in Bermuda.

America's Cup LIVE: Peter Burling thanks Kiwi fans, tells press, 'I'm just a small part of a massive team'

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.



 
