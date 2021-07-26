Hayden Wilde's ex-girlfriend 'regrets breaking up' with him

While many in Whakatāne watched with glee as their very own Hayden Wilde crossed the line in the men's triathlon to win bronze and New Zealand's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, others were left reflecting on past decisions.

Among the friends and family gathered to watch the race from the quiet Bay of Plenty town yesterday was Wilde's ex-girlfriend, who had one message for him after he claimed the bronze medal:

"I regret breaking up with you!"

Hayden Wilde displays his bronze medal after the men's triathlon in Tokyo. Source: Getty

But the 23-year-old has moved on, telling 1 NEWS presenter Simon Dallow he planned to spend his evening catching up with his girlfriend over the phone.

"I think I’ll just be calling my girlfriend who’s actually in Spain at the moment. She was up in the early hours of the morning watching the race," Wilde said.

So while the old flame seems unlikely to be reignited, Wilde's ex-girlfriend was still extremely proud of him.

A former flame of Hayden Wilde. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm so proud of Hayden, all the work he’s obviously done to get there is amazing. I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much and I’m real proud," she said.

Wilde now has some time to recover before the mixed team relay on Saturday morning.