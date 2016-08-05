'I have done nothing wrong' - Chris Froome returns to racing after failed drugs test

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome returned to racing, despite being under investigation by cycling's world governing body for failing a doping test.

Chris Froome cut up on the Tour de France Source: Associated Press

Froome is participating in the five-day Ruta del Sol in southern Spain, an event he won in 2015.

He finished safely in the main bunch on the opening stage between Mijas and Granada, a stage won by France's Thomas Boudat in a sprint finish.

"I know I have done nothing wrong, that's my starting point," Froome said.

"There is a process in place for me to be up to demonstrate that, and that's obviously what I intend to do."

Froome has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol at twice the permitted level.