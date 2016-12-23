'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

Paul Gallen has engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of tonight's boxing bout with Ryan Carr-Ketu but insists his opponent will have no match for his endurance.

The two heavyweights engaged in an at-times personal slanging match during yesterday's weigh-in at which Carr-Ketu sledged Gallen about the Cronulla peptides scandal.

Gallen was one of 10 Cronulla NRL players to serve a three-game ban as punishment for the club's 2011 supplements program and Carr-Ketu used it as fodder to get under his opponents skin ahead of their fight at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

After being offered a "double or nothing" prize purse should he knock out the NSW Origin captain, Gold Coast-based Carr-Ketu said he couldn't afford the gamble.

Before adding that: "He's gambled with his NRL career taking the peptides."

The jibe seemingly incensed Gallen, with the Sharks back-rower saying he had no respect for his opponent following his personal attacks.

"I don't have a lot time for him, I don't even want to shake his hand, I think he's a goose," Gallen said.

"I haven't got respect for him at all so I don't need to talk about him."

Gallen goes into the fight at 6-0 and looking to make a point as he seeks a dream bout with cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams.

Gallen, who is giving away two kilos to his opponent, said Carr-Ketu (5-0), would rely upon his ability to land a big punch, while he would use his noted endurance to wear him down.

"We're all over 100kgs, if you get them in the right spot on the chin they're going to go down," said Gallen, considered one of the premier workhorses of the NRL.