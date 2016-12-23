 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

share

Source:

AAP

Paul Gallen has engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of tonight's boxing bout with Ryan Carr-Ketu but insists his opponent will have no match for his endurance.

The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.
Source: Channel 9

The two heavyweights engaged in an at-times personal slanging match during yesterday's weigh-in at which Carr-Ketu sledged Gallen about the Cronulla peptides scandal.

Gallen was one of 10 Cronulla NRL players to serve a three-game ban as punishment for the club's 2011 supplements program and Carr-Ketu used it as fodder to get under his opponents skin ahead of their fight at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

After being offered a "double or nothing" prize purse should he knock out the NSW Origin captain, Gold Coast-based Carr-Ketu said he couldn't afford the gamble.

Before adding that: "He's gambled with his NRL career taking the peptides."

The jibe seemingly incensed Gallen, with the Sharks back-rower saying he had no respect for his opponent following his personal attacks.

"I don't have a lot time for him, I don't even want to shake his hand, I think he's a goose," Gallen said.

"I haven't got respect for him at all so I don't need to talk about him."

Gallen goes into the fight at 6-0 and looking to make a point as he seeks a dream bout with cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams.

Gallen, who is giving away two kilos to his opponent, said Carr-Ketu (5-0), would rely upon his ability to land a big punch, while he would use his noted endurance to wear him down.

"We're all over 100kgs, if you get them in the right spot on the chin they're going to go down," said Gallen, considered one of the premier workhorses of the NRL.

"I'm confident that I can get the six rounds out easy and he won't be able to come at the pace I'm going to go at."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Kane Williamson and Jeet Raval head to lunch during the Black Caps' match against Pakistan in November, 2016.

Kane Williamson named in ICC Test team of 2016

4
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
5
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.


02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ