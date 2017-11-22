 

'I have to ask for permission' - Joseph Parker says mother looks after precious WBO heavyweight belt

Despite Kiwi heavyweight fighter Joseph Parker being world champion, the boxer revealed he has to ask permission from his mother when taking his WBO title belt out of the house.

The Kiwi champion admitted that his mother is the caretaker of his WBO title belt.

"She looks after it," said Parker.

"If someone ever asks me for the belt, 'mum please can I take the belt to show this person?'"

"I have to ask for permission."

Parker's team held a press conference in Auckland today to announce that they have entered into a conditional contract with former Aussie heavyweight champ Lucas Browne.

His promoters also confirmed that they are still in talks with British boxing star Anthony Joshua's camp about a unification fight.

Parker's camp are still in negotiations for a unification bout with the British boxing star.

'I back my chin, do you back yours?' Joseph Parker taunts boxing rival Anthony Joshua
01:20
The Kiwi heavyweight champion is making sure he’s ready to knock out whoever he ends up fighting.

Watch: Team Parker draw bottom line for fight with Anthony Joshua - 'anything less than 35 per cent is disrespectful'
01:28
David Higgins made a $10,000 bet, his fighter matched it.

Watch: Team Parker make $20,000 bet to Anthony Joshua fans to find vision of Kiwi fighter being dropped - 'Joe has a granite chin!'

