'I have to ask for permission' - Joseph Parker says mother looks after precious WBO heavyweight belt

Despite Kiwi heavyweight fighter Joseph Parker being world champion, the boxer revealed he has to ask permission from his mother when taking his WBO title belt out of the house.

The Kiwi champion admitted that his mother is the caretaker of his WBO title belt.

"She looks after it," said Parker.

"If someone ever asks me for the belt, 'mum please can I take the belt to show this person?'"

"I have to ask for permission."

Parker's team held a press conference in Auckland today to announce that they have entered into a conditional contract with former Aussie heavyweight champ Lucas Browne.