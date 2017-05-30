'Hats off to the Artemis boys' - humble Peter Burling hails opponents after America's Cup thriller

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has praised opponents Artemis after a controversial penalty gave his side a close win in America's Cup qualifying this morning.

Speaking at the helmsmen's press conference after the day's racing, Burling was courteous when speaking about the result.

"Hats off to the Artemis boys for a great race," Burling said.

"We couldn't buy a shift on the upwinds, we just kept fighting our way back into it to try and give ourselves a chance at that bottom mark.

"Like any sport you've got to play to the whistle."

Race officials responded quickly to a Kiwi protest, ruling Team Sweden breached the rules when they accelerated past Team New Zealand as both boats exited the sixth and final gate.

Swedish crew members were incredulous at the "port-starboard" ruling, effectively meaning they didn't leave enough room for Team NZ's AC50 catamaran to safely turn.

It was a dramatic end to a gripping race which featured nine lead changes.

The result means New Zealand join defenders Team USA with a 4-1 win-loss record following the first round-robin phase of the challenger qualifying series.