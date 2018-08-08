From harvesting taro to the NFL: The Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Matt Manukia
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Andrew Gaff might have played his last game for West Coast after he was slapped with a season-ending eight-match ban by the AFL tribunal.
The star midfielder, who is set to become a restricted free agent, will miss the rest of the Eagles' premiership campaign and the start of next season after Tuesday night's hefty suspension for punching Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw.
Contract talks have played out slowly this year, with Gaff intent on taking his time over the big decision according to manager Paul Connors.
The 26-year-old elite is highly coveted in his home state Victoria, with Connors confident up to six clubs are interested in landing him.
It remains to be seen what effect Sunday's ugly incident at Optus Stadium and the subsequent ban will have on Gaff's decision-making process.
A shattered Gaff said he will spend time with family and friends as he attempts to come to grips with the incident and its devastating aftermath.
Whatever Gaff's future holds, it is clear his ban is another huge blow for Adam Simpson's finals-bound side with the midfielder joining Nic Naitanui (knee) on the sidelines for the rest of the season.
Champion forward Josh Kennedy won't play against Port Adelaide on Saturday and must be in some doubt to return as he struggles with a leg fracture.
The Eagles tried in vain to argue for a ban that would allow Gaff to return this season.
Early in the hearing - which lasted for more than two hours - David Grace QC, representing the Eagles, entered a guilty plea to the striking charge graded intentional, with severe impact to the head.
He then went about presenting a case for leniency that included a long list of character references and a contrite Gaff, who had never been suspended at any level, giving evidence that he meant to hit Brayshaw in the chest and not the head in a bid to break free from a hard tag.
Grace's ambit claim on a punishment was that the jury start their deliberations at a three-game ban and work upwards.
Dockers club doctor Ken Withers, however, described in graphic detail the damage caused by Gaff's swinging left-arm punch, which included a broken jaw, the displacement of three teeth and a deep laceration to his lower lip that went down to the muscle.
Jeff Gleeson QC, representing the AFL, described the incident as a "historically significant event" and recommended a suspension between eight and 12 matches.
The jury of Wayne Henwood, David Neitz and Shane Wakelin handed down the lengthy suspension after 13 minutes of deliberation.
"First of all I just want to say that I'm so, so sorry to Andrew and the Brayshaw family for the pain that I've caused them over the past 48 hours," an emotional Gaff said as he left the hearing.
"... I'm really disappointed. I own my actions, and it really hurts a lot."
The club has until midday on Wednesday to lodge an appeal, but that appears unlikely.
THE AFL TRIBUNAL'S HEAVIEST RECENT SUSPENSIONS:
* ANDREW GAFF (West Coast) - eight games in 2018
* JEREMY CAMERON (GWS) - five games, 2018
* TOM BUGG (Melbourne) - six games, 2017
* BACHAR HOULI (Richmond) - four games, 2017
* TOM JONAS (Port Adelaide) - six games, 2016
* STEVEN BAKER (St Kilda) - nine games (total), 2010
* DEAN SOLOMON (Fremantle) - eight games, 2008
* BARRY HALL (Sydney) - seven games, 2008
Andrew Gaff has arrived in Melbourne for his AFL tribunal hearing, with the West Coast star being quickly escorted away by Tullamarine Airport staff.
Gaff avoided the waiting media scrum inside the terminal after he and an Eagles official got off a Virgin Australia plane from Perth on Tuesday morning and were loaded straight into a waiting ute.
The under-fire midfielder will front the tribunal for the punch that left Fremantle youngster Andrew Brayshaw with a broken jaw and three displaced teeth.
The claim by Eagles CEO Trevor Nisbett on Monday that Gaff and Brayshaw had enjoyed a round of golf together the previous week was refuted by the Fremantle player's older brother Angus, who plays for Melbourne.
"I'm not sure how it's been miscommunicated or who's said what to who but they didn't play golf," Angus Brayshaw told a podcast on the AFL website on Tuesday.
Gaff was referred directly to the tribunal, with match review officer Michael Christian grading his strike on Brayshaw as intentional contact with severe impact to the head.
The strike ended Brayshaw's AFL season and now Gaff faces the same fate.
It is the biggest tribunal case of the year, eclipsing the five-game suspension for GWS star Jeremy Cameron.
Precedents point to a seven-game ban for Gaff, which would be season-ending.
His best case is that the penalty somehow is reduced to six matches.
Sydney forward Barry Hall was suspended for seven games in 2008 after he knocked out West Coast opponent Brent Staker.
Last year, Melbourne forward Tom Bugg knocked out Sydney defender Callum Mills in a similar incident to Gaff's punch.
Bugg was banned for six weeks, but Mills played the following week.
The direct referral of Gaff's case means the penalty is up to the tribunal jury.
Gaff had a spotless tribunal record before Sunday but the incident has renewed calls for an AFL send-off rule.
The hearing will get underway at the AFL's Etihad Stadium headquarters at 1700 AEST.
GWS youngster Jacob Hopper will appear after Gaff, having elected to fight a fine for careless contact with an umpire.