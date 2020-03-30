TODAY |

Harper brothers make hole-in-one on home-made par-3 after four years of attempts

Source:  1 NEWS

As sports around the world face cancellation and the rest of the country in lockdown, 1 NEWS wants to see how Kiwis around the nation are working toward their sporting goals.

The exploits of the Harper brothers from Geraldine is just one example of Kiwi’s chasing their personal sporting goals from home. Source: 1 NEWS

The first video to appear in the "home sport" inbox comes from Jack Harper from Geraldine.

Harper secured an incredible hole in one on their own home-made, 77-metre par-3 at their South Canterbury home.

The ace comes after four years' worth of practice and attempts but with the lockdown in place the brothers had a surplus of time on their hands and made the most of it.

If you think you can better the Harper's exploits, send your video through to 1sport@tvnz.co.nz with a brief description, and we'll pick the best ones for our 1 NEWS bulletins.


