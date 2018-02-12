 

'Hard day in there' - Mark Hunt shows off bruises and scars after UFC 221 loss

Mark Hunt has shown the cuts and bruises to his face after his unanimous decision loss at UFC 221 yesterday.

Source: Mark "Super Samoan" Hunt / Facebook

The NZ-born brawler's three-round fight against Curtis Blaydes went the distance at Perth Arena and despite getting an early edge with a couple of well-connecting blows to the American fighter's head, Hunt lost 30-26, 30-26, 29-27 on the judges' cards.

Hunt was humble in defeat, posting a picture to social media of his battered head after the fight.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: (R-L) Curtis Blaydes punches Mark Hunt of New Zealand in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena on February 11, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Curtis Blaydes punches Mark Hunt of New Zealand in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena.

Source: Getty

"Hard day in there," he captioned the photo.

"Congrats Curtis on the [win]."

The 43-year-old's fans were quick to show their love for his efforts despite the result, replying with messages of support on the photo.

"Glad the world of MMA still has role models that kids (and adults) can look up to!! Continue the good fight Mr. Hunt, you are the face of everything good about MMA," one fan wrote.

"Still a champion and a warrior...always enjoy watching you fight! Unlike others, your fighting style means we get an action-packed fight every time from you," another replied.

