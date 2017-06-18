 

'What happened at the start Jimmy?' TVNZ reporter goes straight at Jimmy Spithill with opening question

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill's trademark swagger was nowhere to be seen today, as Team USA's Aussie skipper entered today's post America's Cup racing press conference with his tail between his legs.

The cockiness was gone and replaced by squirming, as the Oracle skipper tried to explain a shocking start to the America’s Cup.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

As 1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright got the ball rolling by asking about the pre-start penalty in the first America's Cup race of the day against Team NZ, a deflated Spithill did his best to explain what went wrong for his team.

"We had a little issue on board at the first start," Spithill said.

"We actually thought we were coming back when we wanted to, and as it turned out..."

"We basically just handed that one to them."

The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.
Source: SKY
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.
Source: SKY
Oracle looked to be coming from behind but Team NZ found another gear to hold on and win.
Source: SKY

