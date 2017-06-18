'What happened at the start Jimmy?' TVNZ reporter goes straight at Jimmy Spithill with opening question

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill's trademark swagger was nowhere to be seen today, as Team USA's Aussie skipper entered today's post America's Cup racing press conference with his tail between his legs.

As 1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright got the ball rolling by asking about the pre-start penalty in the first America's Cup race of the day against Team NZ, a deflated Spithill did his best to explain what went wrong for his team.

"We had a little issue on board at the first start," Spithill said.

"We actually thought we were coming back when we wanted to, and as it turned out..."